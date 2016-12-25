Asiana introduces sixth Airbus 380

The airline held a ceremony to mark the launch of its sixth A380 at Incheon Airport on Saturday.
|Officials, including Asiana Airlines President & CEO Kim Soo-cheon (fifth from left), celebrate the launch of the sixth A380 at Incheon International Airport on Friday. (Asiana Airlines)
The latest A380 will fly between Incheon and Sydney from Monday, during winter, and between Incheon and Frankfurt daily from March.
With the six jumbo jets, Asiana Airlines said it will continue to expand its nonstop scheduled flights to Los Angeles, New York and Frankfurt.
Since it was first launched in 2014, the Airbus 380 has been offering services tailored for each class while maximizing space for passengers, the airliner said.
“It is our pleasure to complete one of our missions set up in 2014. We will allocate the top-tier jets to routes to regions in North America, Europe and Oceania,” said Kim Soo-cheon, CEO of Asiana Airlines.
As part of a plan to grow its global market share, Asiana Airline is also planning to purchase mid-sized next-generation jets. The firm will adopt 30 A350 models from next year and 25 A321-NEO models from 2019 to 2025.
By Song Ji-won (jiwon.song@heraldcorp.com)