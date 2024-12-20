Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration

    Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
  2. 2

    Acting president vetoes 6 contentious bills

    Acting president vetoes 6 contentious bills
  3. 3

    Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil

    Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
  4. 4

    Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?

    Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
  5. 5

    Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language

    Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
  1. 6

    Authorities on alert as Korean won sinks to 15-year low

    Authorities on alert as Korean won sinks to 15-year low
  2. 7

    Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger

    Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger
  3. 8

    Politics and YouTube in Korea: Intertwined and dangerous

    Politics and YouTube in Korea: Intertwined and dangerous
  4. 9

    [Graphic News] Idiom of the year

    [Graphic News] Idiom of the year
  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time
피터빈트

N. Korea-linked hackers stole $1.34b from crypto platforms this year: Chainalysis

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

(123RF) (123RF)

Hackers linked to North Korea stole more than $1.3 billion from crypto platforms this year, marking the largest ever annual amount that they have raked in from hacking activities, a report from a blockchain analysis firm showed Thursday.

Chainalysis released its analysis on North Korea-affiliated hackers' activities, saying that they stole $1.34 billion across 47 incidents, marking a significant jump from roughly $660.50 million across 20 incidents recorded last year.

"Hackers linked to North Korea have become notorious for their sophisticated and relentless tradecraft, often employing advanced malware, social engineering, and cryptocurrency theft to fund state-sponsored operations and circumvent international sanctions," Chainalysis said in the report.

"US and international officials have assessed that Pyongyang uses the crypto it steals to finance its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles programs, endangering international security," it added.

The rise in North Korean hackers' activities came despite stepped-up efforts by Seoul and Washington to curb and prevent their cyber activities that they believe are designed to help bankroll Pyongyang's advancing weapons programs. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines