US govt. grants combined $958m subsidy to SK hynix

The US Commerce Department said Thursday it has decided to grant up to $458 million in direct funding to SK hynix Inc.'s project to build a new plant in Indiana.

The US government will also provide up to $500 million in loans, both under the CHIPS and Science Act, according to the US Department of Commerce.

In April, the company announced a plan to invest $3.87 billion to build a memory packaging plant for artificial intelligence products, and an advanced packaging research and development facility in West Lafayette in the US state to produce next-generation memory chips.

"By investing in companies like SK hynix and communities like West Lafayette, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act continues to supercharge America's global technology leadership," US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a release.

The Commerce Department added that the agreement "represents a significant step in advancing the security of the US supply chain," adding the project will fill "a critical gap in the US semiconductor supply chain." (Yonhap)