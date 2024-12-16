Hanjin chief vows to spur growth as global aviation giant

Hanjin Group Chairman and CEO Walter Cho pledged to "raise the global profile of Korean aviation" in his very first address to employees of both Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, following Thursday's official acquisition of Asiana Airlines as its subsidiary.

In Monday's message which began with, "Dear Korean Air, Asiana Airlines and Hanjin Group colleagues," Cho emphasized the importance of becoming "one family" under Hanjin Group.

"Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are now a family under Hanjin Group," the statement read. "Given our distinct histories, bringing our organizations together will require collective effort and thoughtful navigation of challenges ahead. I have every confidence that we will emerge stronger as one organization, unified in both purpose and direction."

The CEO emphasized that the consolidation of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines into a single entity marks a historic milestone for the industry.

"When we made the strategic decision to unite our companies, we set an ambitious vision: to ensure the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of Korea's aviation industry," Cho explained.

In talking about the underlying philosophy while managing Korean Air, the CEO emphasized that "safety" is the cornerstone of the airline's existence and will remain "non-negotiable" in any circumstance.

"Steadfast commitment to safety underlies the very purpose of this integration. In our continued pursuit of aviation excellence, I trust each of you to uphold the exemplary safety standards that have long defined our airlines."

Meanwhile, the CEO also urged all employees to build on the strengths that have distinguished Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, including their respective "deep industry knowledge" and "world-class capabilities," which have been honed over decades of leadership in Korean aviation.

"While we will operate separately for a short period, our organizations are already unified in purpose. The changes ahead will unfold rapidly and require quick adaptation. I ask everyone to focus on decisive action and clear judgment as we navigate this period of change."

In the statement, the CEO assured employees that they would receive the "necessary support" to excel in their roles, both during and after the full integration.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will continue to operate independently for the next two years as they prepare to launch in 2026 as a merged entity.