[Breaking] Assembly moves forward impeachment vote to 4 p.m. Saturday

South Korea's National Assembly will vote on the opposition-led motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. Saturday, it announced Friday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly on Friday moved forward the vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol by an hour to 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik's office on Friday.

This came after 190 lawmakers from six opposition parties, along with independent lawmaker Rep. Kim Jong-min, tabled the impeachment motion at the National Assembly.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly has accused the conservative president, who declared martial law on Dec. 3 but lifted it following a six-hour fiasco, of insurrection.

If the impeachment motion gets 200 votes in favor in the 300-member National Assembly, Yoon will be immediately suspended from his role as head of state.

Yoon on Dec. 7 promised to delegate his power to the ruling party and the government in a speech to the nation. The impeachment vote on the same day was scrapped as only 195 lawmakers participated in the vote largely due to the ruling People Power Party's boycott.