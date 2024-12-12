Home

Protesters in standoff with police near Yoon's residence

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 19:52

Protesters, including members of the largest labor umbrella, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and liberal civic groups, stand outside the presidential residence in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) Protesters, including members of the largest labor umbrella, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and liberal civic groups, stand outside the presidential residence in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Protesters calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were in a standoff with police outside the presidential residence in Seoul on Thursday.

Around 1,000 protesters marched to the residence's entrance in Hannam-dong and shouted slogans, such as "Arrest insurrection ringleader Yoon Suk Yeol," as of 5:40 p.m. in defiance of police warnings.

Yoon has been accused of staging an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

The protesters, including members of the militant labor umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and liberal civic groups, began their rally near Seoul Plaza earlier in the afternoon and briefly engaged in a standoff with police in Namyeong-dong.

The protesters occupied roads on their march to the presidential residence, disrupting traffic. (Yonhap)

