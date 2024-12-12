Protesters in standoff with police near Yoon's residence

Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows
-
2
NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young
-
3
Joint investigation team on Yoon launched
-
4
Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution
-
5
[Newsmaker] Ex-intel commander appears key to alleged martial law plan
Protesters in standoff with police near Yoon's residenceBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 19:52
Protesters calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were in a standoff with police outside the presidential residence in Seoul on Thursday.
Around 1,000 protesters marched to the residence's entrance in Hannam-dong and shouted slogans, such as "Arrest insurrection ringleader Yoon Suk Yeol," as of 5:40 p.m. in defiance of police warnings.
Yoon has been accused of staging an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
The protesters, including members of the militant labor umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and liberal civic groups, began their rally near Seoul Plaza earlier in the afternoon and briefly engaged in a standoff with police in Namyeong-dong.
The protesters occupied roads on their march to the presidential residence, disrupting traffic. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon fights back, blames martial law on 'monstrous' opposition
-
Yoon should be impeached, expelled from party: PPP chief
-
Cho Kuk sentenced 2 years, loses seat, shot at presidency