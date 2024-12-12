Home

Deaf trio Big Ocean to hold first solo concert next year

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 14:44

Big Ocean (Parastar Entertainment) Big Ocean (Parastar Entertainment)

Big Ocean, the world's first idol group composed of members with hearing impairments, is set to hold its first solo concert.

The trio -- Chanyeon, Hyunjin and Jiseok -- announced via the group's official social media channels that they will hold the first solo concert under the banner of “Follow” on March 9, 2025, at the Toyota City Cultural Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

“Follow” is also the name of Big Ocean’s first mini album. The group is preparing not only to perform previously released tracks, but to also showcase exclusive, special performances that can only be experienced at the concert, according to the group's agency Parastar Entertainment.

Through the first solo concert, Big Ocean aims to fill the stage and music hall with unique sounds and visuals, creating unforgettable memories for fans.

Tickets for Big Ocean’s first solo concert will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticket Pia and Lawson Ticket. Further details regarding the concert will be shared via the group’s official social media channels.

