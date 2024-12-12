Home

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests

    NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

    Joint investigation team on Yoon launched

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?

    Milwaukee Tools launches small yet powerful impact wrench

    [Breaking] President Yoon Suk Yeol denies insurrection, blasts opposition

    Assembly passes reduced budget plan, special counsel

[Breaking] Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 10:09

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks at his party's office in western Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks at his party's office in western Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon said Thursday that it "has been confirmed" that President Yoon Suk Yeol is not willing to participate in the party's plan for his orderly resignation, and stressed that impeachment is the "only valid way" to stop him from exercising his powers as president.

Han's remarks, made at a press briefing, follow Yoon's public address on Saturday, in which he said he would hand over the rest of his term and the fate of his presidency to his party.

Han called for ruling party lawmakers to participate in the upcoming parliamentary impeachment vote -- the second of its kind -- scheduled for Saturday. "The lawmakers of our party must participate in the impeachment vote based on their conviction and conscience," he said.

