[Breaking] Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution

Ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon said Thursday that it "has been confirmed" that President Yoon Suk Yeol is not willing to participate in the party's plan for his orderly resignation, and stressed that impeachment is the "only valid way" to stop him from exercising his powers as president.

Han's remarks, made at a press briefing, follow Yoon's public address on Saturday, in which he said he would hand over the rest of his term and the fate of his presidency to his party.

Han called for ruling party lawmakers to participate in the upcoming parliamentary impeachment vote -- the second of its kind -- scheduled for Saturday. "The lawmakers of our party must participate in the impeachment vote based on their conviction and conscience," he said.