Protests escalate with funeral flowers, eggs, threats

The backlash began after the impeachment motion against President Yoon was scrapped after ruling party lawmakers' walked out of the vote on Saturday. Since then, some citizens have displayed their discontent in various ways directed at the local offices and residences of ruling party lawmakers, according to local reports Tuesday.

Protests against lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party have intensified following their collective boycott of the impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. A number of citizens have voiced their anger by sending wreaths of white condolence flowers, throwing eggs at local offices, posting critical statements and even leaving knives outside lawmakers' homes.

In one such instance on Monday, condolence wreaths carrying strong messages were delivered to People Power Party lawmakers' local offices. In Dobong-gu, Seoul, many funerary wreaths placed outside Rep. Kim Jae-sub’s office were adorned with phrases such as “Sincere condolences to Rep. Kim for abstaining from the impeachment vote,” “Plenty of time for Instagram, but why skip the impeachment vote?” and “Dissolve the PPP, collaborators in the insurrection.”

Similarly, Rep. Cho Jung-hun's office in Mapo-gu, Seoul, received a number of funerary wreaths accusing him of betrayal, reading, “Collaborator of insurrection! Get out of Mapo!”

The term "funeral wreath protest" first appeared in news reports in 2006, when residents of Cheongwon, South Chungcheong Province, opposed the development of a lake park and sent wreaths to the county office. Since then, this symbolic form of protest has grown increasingly prominent in Korean demonstrations, where condolence wreaths, particularly those made of white chrysanthemums, are used to express disappointment in or condemnation of perceived societal injustices.

Participants see funeral wreaths as a dramatic way to voice dissatisfaction without being physically present at protest sites. They have been used in a variety of protests, including rallies targeting major corporations and high-profile individuals. Recently, students and graduates opposing Dongduk Women's University’s potential transition to a coeducational institution sent numerous funerary wreaths to the school.

Some protesters also resorted to throwing eggs and other food items at lawmakers' local offices to express their anger. In addition to the several funeral wreaths in front of Rep. Kim’s office on Monday, the tightly shut doors were stained with ketchup, while the ground was covered with traces of flour and broken egg shells.

Kim had reportedly asked for advice from ruling party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, saying, “I’m being heavily criticized right now -- what should I do, brother?” Yoon’s dismissive response further fueled public outrage: “Even if people criticize you now, they’ll forget in a year and vote for you again.”

The intensity of the protests also escalated when a utility knife and a sign supporting impeachment were discovered outside Kim’s home, according to Dobong Police Station on Monday.