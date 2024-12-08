Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

President Yoon Suk Yeol bows to the public to wrap up his televised address to the nation in his office in Seoul on Saturday. (Presidential office) President Yoon Suk Yeol bows to the public to wrap up his televised address to the nation in his office in Seoul on Saturday. (Presidential office)

South Korea is facing a political moment as its ruling People Power Party, led by its chair Han Dong-hoon, grapples with an unprecedented challenge: the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol. While the opposition Democratic Party of Korea has pushed for Yoon's impeachment following allegations of unconstitutional martial law declarations, Han and the People Power Party have now strategically shifted toward calls for Yoon's orderly resignation, arguing that this path would ensure a more stable and orderly transition for the country. Following Yoon’s announcement on Saturday that he would let the ruling party manage state affairs, and the subsequent failure of the impeachment motion, the ruling bloc later announced plans to sideline Yoon from state affairs, including foreign affairs, in a joint statement by the ruling party chair and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Sunday. "Through an orderly early departure of the president, we will minimize the chaos for the Republic of Korea and its people, stabilize the political situation, and restore liberal democracy," the chair said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) and ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon deliver a joint public address at the PPP headquarters in Seoul on Sunday, one day after the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his martial law imposition failed. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) and ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon deliver a joint public address at the PPP headquarters in Seoul on Sunday, one day after the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his martial law imposition failed. (Yonhap)

By advocating for Yoon’s voluntary and controlled resignation rather than impeachment, Han appears to be attempting to preserve party unity and avoid empowering the opposition’s leading figure, Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party, according to local reports. This strategic move reflects concerns within the ruling party that an impeachment, which would be seen as a humiliating end to Yoon's presidency, could politically damage the conservative ruling party while simultaneously paving the way for a victory by the opposition in the next presidential election. These fears are not without precedent. Following the impeachment of the conservative ruling party's President Park Geun-hye in 2017, the subsequent snap election led to the decisive victory of Moon Jae-in, the opposition's leading figure at the time. Similarly, an impeachment of Yoon today could galvanize public support for the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung, despite the legal challenges currently facing him. By strategically managing Yoon’s exit, the People Power Party can focus on stabilizing itself and preparing for the next election cycle without conceding political momentum to the opposition. Lee has been regarded as a leading contender for the next presidential race, after narrowly losing to Yoon by 0.73 percentage points in 2022. However, the opposition leader is facing trials in five cases, including his alleged involvement in a North Korean remittance and a bribery case linked to land development scandals in Seongnam. In November, Lee received a suspended one-year prison term for making false statements as a candidate during the previous presidential election. Lee will lose his parliamentary seat if a fine exceeding 1 million won is confirmed by the top court in this case. Additionally, his eligibility to run for office will be revoked for the next five years, barring him from participating in the next presidential election. This indicates that the ruling party likely aims to maintain the current state of affairs until at least one of these cases results in a final decision at the top court that could bar Lee from running for president.

Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on Nov. 25 in Seocho-gu, Seoul to hear the court verdict in his trial involving charges of subornation of perjury. (Yonhap) Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on Nov. 25 in Seocho-gu, Seoul to hear the court verdict in his trial involving charges of subornation of perjury. (Yonhap)

But there are speculations that Yoon's remarks and the ruling bloc's promises should be deemed invalid in the country which adopted a presidential system in the latest amendment of the Constitution in 1987. Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jung criticized the joint statement on Sunday, calling it "invalid and unconstitutional." In his Facebook post, Kang questioned their authority, writing, "With what power are they claiming to take charge of state affairs? Who has delegated such authority to them?" Kang asserted that the prime minister can only assume authority to manage state affairs through procedures strictly defined by the Constitution, urging the National Assembly to proceed with impeachment against Yoon. Kang also condemned the ruling party chair Han’s role, saying it was unconstitutional for the party leader to determine the timing of the president’s resignation. “Such actions disturb the constitutional order.” Kang stressed that “only impeachment can restore constitutional democracy” and called on the People Power Party chair to “stop playing president” and return to constitutional norms. Also, Rep. Han Min-soo, spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, claimed that there is no legal ground that would allow a ruling party leader to seize executive power to normalize state affairs. "In today's statement, Han (of the ruling party) said that Yoon was 'practically' excluded from his duty. How can the former Justice Minister make a fool of our people through the deceitful expression of 'practically' without suggesting any legal ground?" Han said. Other opposition party leaders echoed Han's argument. "No single clause in the Constitution suggests that a president has the authority to entrust his executive power to a certain political party, and a political party's leader has the power to leave the president ostracized from his power," said Her Eun-a, leader of the minor opposition New Reform Party. In South Korea's tumultuous modern history laden with struggles for democracy, a Prime Minister served as the acting president in case a president is suspended or removed. But Sunday's joint statement indicated nothing specific about the relationship between the chief of the ruling party and the prime minister. Han Dong-hoon and Han Duck-soo left the scene after the joint statement without taking reporters' questions. Under the Constitution, a South Korean president is the commander-in-chief of the nation's armed forces, represents the nation vis-a-vis foreign states and has the power to appoint leaders of institutions enshrined in the Constitution. Without any binding changes to the Constitution, Yoon may take his power back from the party whenever he wants, an expert said. "The president can take the lead again anytime he changes his mind," Shin Yul, professor of political science at Myongji University, told the Korea Herald. "No one will be able to stop him, if Yoon insists." According to legal experts here, the suspension of presidential duties in South Korea is effectively limited to either impeachment or resignation. Impeachment in South Korea is a highly formalized process that begins with the National Assembly passing a motion by a two-thirds majority. The case is then sent to the Constitutional Court, which determines whether the president violated the law or the Constitution. If upheld, impeachment results in the immediate and permanent removal of the president from office.

Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers look solemn and disappointed as they watch ruling People Power Party lawmakers leave the National Assembly chamber before the parliament proceeds with the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. (Yonhap) Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers look solemn and disappointed as they watch ruling People Power Party lawmakers leave the National Assembly chamber before the parliament proceeds with the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. (Yonhap)