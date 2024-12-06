Song Joong-ki takes on his most desire-driven role in in 'Bogota: City of the Lost'

Song Joong-ki, the Hallyu sensation known for his roles in Korean hits like "Vincenzo," "Reborn Rich" and "My Name is Loh Kiwan," is ready to portray one of his most passionate and desire-driven characters in the upcoming film, "Bogota: City of the Lost," premiering Dec. 31.

The film follows the journey of Guk-hee (played by Song Joong-ki), who escapes with his family to Bogota, Colombia, after South Korea’s IMF bailout in 1997. Struggling to survive in an unfamiliar land, Guk-hee works for a powerful smuggling kingpin, gradually carving out his place within Bogota’s Korean community while striving to return to Korea.

“What struck me most was the conflict among Koreans and how it plays out within the context of those living abroad in a foreign land. I was intrigued by how these conflicts would be portrayed against the backdrop of South American landscapes… That aspect really captured my attention,” said Song, sharing the reasons for joining the project, during a press conference held in Seoul, Friday.

Describing Guk-hee, Song emphasized the character’s intense drive and evolution.

“I adjusted Guk-hee’s character to align with his age and the situations he faced. Among the recent roles I’ve played, he is one the most driven by intense desires," Song said. “It’s a desire to survive, but it’s also coupled with a sense of responsibility.”

“When I first read the script, the story’s beginning and end revolved around the father, played by Kim Jong-soo. The start and end are grim. That’s why this character feels a deep sense of duty and an unrelenting determination to survive,” he added.

To prepare for his role, Song learned Spanish, a process he initially found challenging but eventually rewarding.

“The rhythm of the Spanish language was fascinating, and it made me want to learn more. I actually found it more fun than when I spoke Italian in 'Vincenzo,'” Song said.

According to Song, the film's thematic elements revolve around the universal theme of responsibility for others.

"For me, it’s about family, the Korean community, and people from various countries -- each with their own responsibilities towards their loved ones and the meaning of living together. Rather than focusing on the specific time period, I concentrated on the universal theme of responsibility and brought that into my performance,” he said.