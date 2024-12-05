Assembly passes motion to impeach state auditor's chief, top prosecutors

A plenary session is held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday voted to impeach the state auditor's chief and three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

The bill was passed two days after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday.

In an emergency televised briefing of the announcement, Yoon said that the National Assembly had "paralyzed judicial operations" by intimidating judges and impeaching multiple prosecutors.