Social media takes center stage in tense hours of martial law in South Korea

In the tense first hours of martial law in South Korea, social media emerged as a lifeline for defiance, with politicians, journalists and ordinary citizens using it to document and disseminate real-time developments.

On YouTube, X and Instagram, short clips and videos flowed from the scene as the unexpected event unfolded in the middle of the night.

Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who had rallied his party’s lawmakers to the Assembly, began livestreaming on his YouTube channel at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the live viewer count reaching 70,000.

“There’s no justification for declaring martial law. We cannot let the military rule the country,” he stated while heading to the parliament in a vehicle. “I’m on my way to the National Assembly.” He pleaded with viewers for support: “Please come to the National Assembly and stand with us.”

With the main gate of the parliament closed and guarded by armed troops, the video captured Lee climbing over the side wall of the gate to reach the Assembly at around 11:00 p.m.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik livestreamed on YouTube for two hours from inside the main chamber of the Assembly as he waited for fellow lawmakers to arrive. He later commenced a plenary session to vote down the martial law decree, keeping his YouTube livestream running throughout.

The atmosphere outside the chamber was tense and chaotic, with armed troops attempting to break in, clashing with politicians, aides and other officials. Photos and videos shared online showed armed soldiers in shoving matches with people trying to stop them, helicopters hovering overhead, and troops later smashing windows and doors in the parliament building.

"Helicopters are approaching the National Assembly," read a post by @minjoo_hongtae on X.

People also shared videos of lawmakers in high-stakes moments.

A short video clip of New Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok went viral on X, showing him furious at being unable to enter the National Assembly. “How can a member of the National Assembly not get into the Assembly?” he shouted at the police standing at the gate.

A different clip captured Ahn Gwi-ryeong, a deputy spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea, screaming at a trooper who was grabbing her, "Aren't you even ashamed?"

In another post on X, a photo showed citizens helping a lawmaker, whose identity has not been disclosed, climb over the wall to reach the Assembly.

X user @woochick2 posted photos, expressing gratitude towards those who used their bodies to block the entry of vehicles carrying military personnel, describing them as “the shields of democracy.”

In a video taken by single-person media Mediamongu and shared online, people in the parliament building were seen cheering after the motion to revoke martial law was passed. Most of these moments were uncaptured by conventional TV news cameras.