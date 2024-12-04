‘Jang-making’ gets UNESCO recognition

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
2
'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
-
3
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
-
4
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
-
5
What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
‘Jang-making’ gets UNESCO recognitionBy Choi Si-young
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 08:14
The traditional Korean ways of making fermented pastes and sauces, known as “jang,” have been listed by UNESCO as a living heritage that needs protection.
The UN body on cultural heritage officially added jang-making to its list of intangible cultural heritage at a meeting Tuesday in Asuncion, Paraguay, where a 24-country Intergovernmental Committee approved the latest listing during a six-day gathering that started Monday.
“Jang-making is a legacy rooted in everyday Korean culture that carried family history and tradition, passed over generations,” said Choi Eung-chon, the Korea Heritage Service chief.
That legacy might have been overlooked, because jang is a common everyday food, Choi added, calling for renewed attention to rethink Korean culture with pride in light of the recognition.
The UNESCO decision had been largely expected since early November, when the 12-member Evaluation Body of the Intergovernmental Committee recommended inscribing “knowledge, beliefs, and practices related to jang-making in South Korea” on the UNESCO list.
Jang-making, Korea’s 23rd entry on the list, is believed to have been practiced on the Korean Peninsula since as early as the Three Kingdoms era from 57 BC to AD 668, before the Silla Kingdom unified the peninsula.
Jang traditions continued through the Joseon era (1392-1910). Joseon officials who handled jang ranked higher than their peers in charge of the royal kitchen, attesting to jang’s importance.
What sets jang apart from similar condiments in China and Japan is the fact soybeans, the central ingredient, are fermented. These dried fermented soybeans, called “meju,” serve as the basis of different varieties of jang, such as doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce) and gochujang (chili paste).
UNESCO describes the jang-making culture as an essential Korean culinary tradition, in addition to the usual staples of rice and kimchi. Households maintain their own methods for jang-making, reflecting unique family histories and traditions, according to the world body.
A potential spike in demand for soybeans and a helping hand in advancing food security and a more sustainable agricultural industry are some of benefits UNESCO has said it expects.
Meanwhile, the Korea Heritage Service said preparations are underway to add anew traditional knowledge and skills associated with the production of “hanji” -- traditional Korean mulberry paper.
Its wide application from “from eco-friendly building materials to household products and artistic activities” is what the agency believes could win over UNESCO member countries.
It expects a final decision by December 2026.
More from Headlines
-
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
-
[Breaking] Yoon's senior aides resign en masse
-
Yoon Suk Yeol postpones meeting on drug control