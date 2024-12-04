What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline

News about martial law is broadcast on the television at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Tuesday night. (Yonhap) News about martial law is broadcast on the television at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Tuesday night. (Yonhap)

South Korea witnessed one of its most dramatic political events in recent years when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, citing "anti-state forces plotting rebellion." The crisis unfolded over 157 tense minutes before lawmakers voted to revoke the martial law. Here’s a breakdown of what happened in Seoul overnight: 10:23 p.m. President Yoon declares emergency martial law in a televised address.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise live TV address plunged South Korea into chaos on Tuesday night. (Yonhap)

10:40 p.m. The main opposition party calls for an emergency parliamentary session. Leader Lee Jae-myung urges all lawmakers to gather at the National Assembly to begin the process of revoking martial law. Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon, heading to parliament, joins the call for annulment. 11:00 p.m. Martial law takes effect.

A gate to the National Assembly after the martial law took effect on Tuesday night. (Yonhap)

11:14 p.m. Speaker Woo Won-shik arrives at the Assembly. Other lawmakers continue to arrive, some navigating police barricades. Around Midnight The number of lawmakers present exceeds 150, meeting the quorum requirement. The Assembly's main chamber is blocked from the inside. A military helicopter lands on the premises, as a special operations unit arrives. 12:27 a.m. Armed troops attempt to enter the Assembly building, clashing with lawmakers, aides, and staff.

Members of the special operations unit are seen gathered around an entrance of the main Assembly building, where the plenary session is set to begin. (Yonhap)

12:38 a.m. Some armed troops breach the Assembly's main building. 12:48 a.m. The plenary session begins. 1:01 a.m. The motion to revoke martial law is introduced.

The National Assembly's main chamber after passing the motion to revoke the martial law. (Yonhap)

1:04 a.m. The motion is passed with unanimous support. The Speaker declares martial law invalid. From 1:10 a.m. onward Armed forces leave the Assembly building.

Armed forces are seen retreating from the Assembly building. (Yonhap)