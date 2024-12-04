Most Popular
What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law at 10:23 p.m.; shortly after 1 a.m. next morning, parliament overturned it.By Lee Sun-young
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 03:50
South Korea witnessed one of its most dramatic political events in recent years when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, citing "anti-state forces plotting rebellion." The crisis unfolded over 157 tense minutes before lawmakers voted to revoke the martial law.
Here’s a breakdown of what happened in Seoul overnight:
10:23 p.m.
President Yoon declares emergency martial law in a televised address.
10:40 p.m.
The main opposition party calls for an emergency parliamentary session. Leader Lee Jae-myung urges all lawmakers to gather at the National Assembly to begin the process of revoking martial law. Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon, heading to parliament, joins the call for annulment.
11:00 p.m.
Martial law takes effect.
11:14 p.m.
Speaker Woo Won-shik arrives at the Assembly. Other lawmakers continue to arrive, some navigating police barricades.
Around Midnight
The number of lawmakers present exceeds 150, meeting the quorum requirement. The Assembly's main chamber is blocked from the inside. A military helicopter lands on the premises, as a special operations unit arrives.
12:27 a.m.
Armed troops attempt to enter the Assembly building, clashing with lawmakers, aides, and staff.
12:38 a.m.
Some armed troops breach the Assembly's main building.
12:48 a.m.
The plenary session begins.
1:01 a.m.
The motion to revoke martial law is introduced.
1:04 a.m.
The motion is passed with unanimous support. The Speaker declares martial law invalid.
From 1:10 a.m. onward
Armed forces leave the Assembly building.
4:26 a.m.
President Yoon Suk Yeol accepts the National Assembly's demand to withdraw the martial law. He promises to convene Cabinet to lift the martial law, but reiterates his call for an immediate halt to "reckless moves" that paralyzed the state.
