What you need to know about South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and political turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, marking the first use of such powers since the country ended military rule in the 1980s.

Here’s what you need to know about Yoon, his political opponents and the state of Korean politics.

Yoon's low support rating

Yoon, 63, a conservative leader, has passed the midpoint of his single, five-year term with approval ratings hovering around 25 percent, among the lowest for a South Korean president. His administration has been plagued by scandals and mounting criticism.

His opponents control the parliament

Yoon’s political opponents, the center-left Democratic Party, hold a commanding majority in parliament. The opposition was set to vote on controversial measures the following day, including a budget cut and the impeachment motion of the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection.

Yoon’s martial law declaration is seen by critics as an attempt to preempt parliamentary actions he could not veto.

Yoon is also beset by scandals

Yoon’s presidency has been shadowed by allegations of assorted wrongdoings involving first lady Kim Keon Hee. He has vetoed three special prosecutorial investigations into his wife, further fueling political strife. Yoon also has a strained relationship with the chief of the ruling People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, marked by power struggles.

South Korea is considered one of the strongest democracies in Asia

South Korea’s politics have always been volatile, but it has built a strong democratic tradition, with peaceful transfers of power between liberal and conservative administrations since the military dictatorship ended in late 1980s.

Voters are highly active, with a history of shaping politics through protests and impeachment. In late 2016 through early 2017, massive weekly protests against sparked then-President Park Geun-hye's corruption led to her impeachment, showcasing the public's determination to hold leaders accountable.