[Breaking] South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation in his office on Tuesday. (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday in an emergency briefing that South Korea has declared martial law.

Yoon said the declaration was made to prevent "anti-state forces" from depriving South Korean citizens of their freedom and happiness.

"I will wipe out anti-state forces as soon as possible and normalize the country's operation," Yoon said in a televised briefing in his office.

His "anti-state forces" was a reference to the opposition-controlled parliament, as he blamed his liberal political opponents for the political gridlock that the conservative ruling bloc suffered.

His political opponents were "paralyzing the courts in the country by threatening the judges and impeaching prosecutors, and by attempting to remove the Interior Minister, top broadcasting regulator, chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and the Defense Minister," Yoon claimed.

Yoon also slammed the opposition party's recent move to cut 4 trillion won ($2.8 billion) from the proposed 2025 national budget, saying the opposition party is using the national budget to paralyze the Yoon administration.

Yoon described the National Assembly, where 170 seats out of 300 are occupied by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, as a "hotbed of criminals."