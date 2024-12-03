AI textbook in classrooms: Timely, or too early?

An official demonstrates the key features of a certified AI digital textbook, highlighting its potential for personalized student education, during an event held at the Ministry of Education's conference room in the Government Complex Sejong on Monday. (Yonhap)

On Monday, the Ministry of Education unveiled 76 government-certified artificial intelligence-based digital textbooks, showcasing their capabilities through a demonstration to reporters. If successfully implemented, South Korea would become the world’s first country to roll out AI-powered digital textbooks on a national scale.

SEJONG -- Starting in March next year, classrooms across South Korea will see a new digital transformation. Instead of opening up textbooks, third, fourth, and seventh graders, along with first-year high school students, will turn on their digital devices to participate in class.

An English AI digital textbook is demonstrated to reporters on Monday, showing a function to record and speak sentences, which are then evaluated by artificial intelligence. (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon)

"I'm practicing my dance moves."

As an official from one of the companies that developed AI digital textbooks for middle school English clicked on the recording button and read the sentence on the screen, the AI system immediately analyzed her pronunciation and intonation, providing feedback in real time.

In a typical English class here, students usually raise their hands to read sentences aloud or be called on by the teacher.

But with these "tailored" AI textbooks, every student can now have their speaking and writing skills assessed by an AI tutor instead of relying solely on teacher evaluations, according to the ministry.

“Introverted students sometimes feel burdened by speaking English out loud in class, but with AI digital textbooks, they can take voice assessments without such pressure,” explained the demonstrator.

Students will raise their hands less for questions, as the textbooks also feature an AI chatbot that assists students with grammar.

During the demonstration, a mock student struggling with the present tense clicked on the chatbot and asked, “How should I use the present tense?”

The AI tutor responded instantly, telling the student to "use the verb 'be' plus 'ing' form."

Once the student completed the sentence, the AI textbook corrected grammar, composition and word choice on the spot, and the results were immediately delivered to the teachers' screen.

As the initiative driven by the Education Ministry hopes to "wake up the classroom," games to learn the meaning of English words or to practice forming sentences were also provided within the textbook.