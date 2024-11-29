Moon's daughter referred to prosecution over suspected illegal house sharing

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter was referred to the prosecution without detention on Friday on suspicions of illegally operating house sharing businesses in Seoul, police said.

The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station said it sent the case of Moon Da-hye to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office for further investigation and a possible indictment.

She is suspected of running an Airbnb business at a studio apartment in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district without official declaration in violation of the Public Health Control Act. Da-hye is also accused of running an Airbnb business at another apartment in Yeongdeungpo she had previously owned before moving to Thailand.

Police have secured testimony from guests who stayed at her apartments and questioned her on Nov. 23.

In addition, the Jeju District Prosecutors Office is now investigating Da-hye on suspicion of running an Airbnb business at a house on the southern Jeju Island.

Separately, Da-hye has been referred to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office for alleged drunk driving after her car collided with a taxi in Seoul's Itaewon district in early October. (Yonhap)