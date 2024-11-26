Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency

Most Popular
-
6
[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
-
7
Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
-
8
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
9
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
10
Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agencyBy Lee Sun-young
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 18:07
With most parts of South Korea expected to experience the season's first snowfall on Wednesday, the weather agency announced Tuesday that the snowfall could trigger heavy snow warnings in some areas.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said snow will fall intermittently Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour when it intensifies. Intense bursts of snow could occur during the morning rush hour in Seoul and central regions, it added.
Heavy snow warnings have already been issued for mountainous areas in Gangwon and other provinces, as well as in Taebaek, effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A heavy snow warning is issued when more than 5 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate over a 24-hour period.
Snow and rain are expected to continue across most of the country until Thursday morning.
More from Headlines
-
'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense'
-
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
NK may officially declare troop deployments to Russia: Seoul