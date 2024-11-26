Home

Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency

By Lee Sun-young

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 18:07

    • Link copied

Most parts of South Korea are expected to experience their first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Most parts of South Korea are expected to experience their first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

With most parts of South Korea expected to experience the season's first snowfall on Wednesday, the weather agency announced Tuesday that the snowfall could trigger heavy snow warnings in some areas.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said snow will fall intermittently Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour when it intensifies. Intense bursts of snow could occur during the morning rush hour in Seoul and central regions, it added.

Heavy snow warnings have already been issued for mountainous areas in Gangwon and other provinces, as well as in Taebaek, effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A heavy snow warning is issued when more than 5 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate over a 24-hour period.

Snow and rain are expected to continue across most of the country until Thursday morning.

