Girl group Izna debuts, full of confidence

From left: Izna members Koko, Mai, Ryu Sa-rang, Bang Jee-min, Yoon Ji-yoon, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi pose for a photo during the press conference held at Yes24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)

Girl group Izna set off on an ambitious journey exuding confidence and pride with the release of its debut mini album "N/a."

Izna is a seven-member group formed through the Mnet audition program "I-Land 2: N/a," which concluded in July. Even before its official debut, the group impressed audiences with polished performances at KCON Germany 2024 in Frankfurt in September and at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards on Friday.

The group's debut album "N/a" comprises five tracks, including the main song “Izna” and the powerful “Timebomb.” The album also includes the retro-inspired synth-pop dance tracks “IWALY,” “Drip” and “Fake It,” showcasing a modern twist on the genre.

“From the bold confidence of the main track to the sweet charm of the other songs, I think listeners will feel a variety of emotions,” said Ryu Sa-rang on the album’s appeal.

“Our main track, 'Izna,' is packed with confidence, making it the perfect introduction to who we are. It features a minimalist beat and an addictive chorus,” explained Yoon Ji-yoon.

Izna made its debut performance last Friday at the 2024 MAMAs.

“Debuting on such a big stage like MAMA was an incredible honor. Hearing the cheers of our fans while performing was so overwhelming — it felt like waking up from a dream. It made me want to work even harder,” said Jeong Sae-bi, recalling the experience.

The members also thanked the album's producer Teddy, who is also the producer of hits for 2NE1, Big Bang and Blackpink. “Teddy often told us that good music comes from connection and interaction. He asked us about our ideas and truly listened, which we deeply appreciated,” recalled Yoon Ji-yoon.

Choi Jung-eun named Blackpink as Izna's role model. “We spent a lot of time watching their performances. Seeing how they excel at both singing and dancing has inspired us to strive for that level of perfection. We aim to deliver performances that capture Izna’s unique style.”

Mai added with a smile, “We want to be the first group that comes to mind when people think of K-pop girl groups.”