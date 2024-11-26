CJ ENM launches ‘Boys II Planet,' K-pop audition program simultaneously produced in Korea, China

CJ ENM is launching the global boy group project “Boys II Planet,” the world’s first-ever K-pop global audition program produced in two countries simultaneously.

The production team behind Mnet's renowned audition programs “I-Land,” “Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga” and “Boys Planet” will work on this new project.

CJ ENM announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications worldwide for the program.

“Boys II Planet” will be produced and broadcast simultaneously in Korea and China.

This will mark the first-ever K-pop “twin project" where two groups debut simultaneously.

The “Boys II Planet” teaser was first revealed Friday at the 2024 MAMAs held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Kim Shin-young, the program's director, shared through a press release that the project will be based on a multiverse concept.

"The inclusion of Chinese, spoken by over 1.5 billion people worldwide, marks a significant first step for the project. The journey will be about discovering countless raw talents from around the globe, regardless of nationality," he said.

Those born before Jan. 1, 2012, regardless of nationality, are eligible to apply.

Applications will be received through Jan. 26, 2025.