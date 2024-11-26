Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
소아쌤

CJ ENM launches ‘Boys II Planet,' K-pop audition program simultaneously produced in Korea, China

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 13:51

    • Link copied

Teaser for CJ ENM's upcoming global K-pop audition program Teaser for CJ ENM's upcoming global K-pop audition program "Boys II Planet" (CJ ENM)

CJ ENM is launching the global boy group project “Boys II Planet,” the world’s first-ever K-pop global audition program produced in two countries simultaneously.

The production team behind Mnet's renowned audition programs “I-Land,” “Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga” and “Boys Planet” will work on this new project.

CJ ENM announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications worldwide for the program.

“Boys II Planet” will be produced and broadcast simultaneously in Korea and China.

This will mark the first-ever K-pop “twin project" where two groups debut simultaneously.

The “Boys II Planet” teaser was first revealed Friday at the 2024 MAMAs held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Kim Shin-young, the program's director, shared through a press release that the project will be based on a multiverse concept.

"The inclusion of Chinese, spoken by over 1.5 billion people worldwide, marks a significant first step for the project. The journey will be about discovering countless raw talents from around the globe, regardless of nationality," he said.

Those born before Jan. 1, 2012, regardless of nationality, are eligible to apply.

Applications will be received through Jan. 26, 2025.

More from Headlines