Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk picked as marine corps chief

Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk, the former director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s combat readiness inspections, was named Marine Corps Commandant in a reshuffle of general-level officers announced Monday.

Ju replaces Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-hwan, who is under investigation for the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July last year. Chae was killed during a search mission for missing victims of heavy downpours in Yecheon, a county in North Gyeongsang Province.

Vice Adm. Choi Sung-hyeok of the 1st Fleet Command was made the vice chief of Naval Operations. Vice Adm. Hwang Sun-woo was selected as the chief of the Fleet Command, and Brig. Gen. Park Ki-wan was named the deputy chief of the Air Force.