[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

Disney+ may have delivered one of its most gripping new Korean originals with the crime thriller “Gangnam B-side” -- which offers a compelling blend of suspense, character depth, and sharp social commentary on South Korea’s growing drug problem.

Bringing affluent Gangnam district’s extravagant club culture to screen with a neon-lit, visually dazzling mise-en-scene that highlights its duality of glamour and grit, “Gangnam B-side” explores the intertwined lives of call girls, pimps, celebrities, police, and prosecutors caught in a web of drug crime.

The show, despite focusing on localized themes such as Gangnam’s underground drug trade, has become an international water cooler show, ranking third in Disney+’s global top 10 TV shows as of Sunday, according to FlixPatrol.

The show’s fast-paced narrative may be a key factor in its success. The series introduces new cases in quick succession, ensuring the narrative never loses momentum. The fast-moving plot, which revolves around the mysterious disappearances and deaths of call girls tied to Gangnam’s elite clubs, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for the next shocking revelation.