[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
4
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
5
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
6
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
7
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
8
Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
-
9
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report
-
10
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling
[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performanceBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 17:03
Disney+ may have delivered one of its most gripping new Korean originals with the crime thriller “Gangnam B-side” -- which offers a compelling blend of suspense, character depth, and sharp social commentary on South Korea’s growing drug problem.
Bringing affluent Gangnam district’s extravagant club culture to screen with a neon-lit, visually dazzling mise-en-scene that highlights its duality of glamour and grit, “Gangnam B-side” explores the intertwined lives of call girls, pimps, celebrities, police, and prosecutors caught in a web of drug crime.
The show, despite focusing on localized themes such as Gangnam’s underground drug trade, has become an international water cooler show, ranking third in Disney+’s global top 10 TV shows as of Sunday, according to FlixPatrol.
The show’s fast-paced narrative may be a key factor in its success. The series introduces new cases in quick succession, ensuring the narrative never loses momentum. The fast-moving plot, which revolves around the mysterious disappearances and deaths of call girls tied to Gangnam’s elite clubs, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for the next shocking revelation.
The show’s strength also lies in its richly developed characters, who are layered and morally complex. Among the standout performances is Kim Hyeong-seo, known as the singer Bibi, who shines on screen as a successful call girl named Jae-hee.
Her character becomes a target after obtaining a damning video that exposes the criminal underworld of the clubs -- and Bibi’s portrayal of a woman navigating a cruel life while yearning for a better future resonates deeply, adding both emotional weight and tension to Jae-hee's tear-jerking narrative.
Ji Chang-wook also delivers a memorable performance as a charismatic yet morally ambiguous pimp overseeing Gangnam’s luxury-club call girls. His unwavering loyalty to the women he helped elevate from hardship contrasts with his ruthless and violent tendencies. This duality makes his character unpredictable and compelling, leaving viewers eager to see how his story unfolds.
The series’ intense and seemingly unrealistic plotlines may strike some as extreme, but the viewing experience is enriched by its authenticity, rooted in extensive firsthand research by writer Joo Won-kyu.
Joo spent six months as a driver for call girls while searching for runaway teens and has incorporated his experiences into his 2019 novel "Made in Gangnam." These insights also served as inspiration for the script of "Gangnam B-side."
The writer also interviewed homeless youths at 24-hour fast-food restaurants to capture the realities of Gangnam’s backstreets.
Director Park Nu-ri further elevated the show’s realism by consulting with club promoters, as well as police officers and prosecutors, to accurately portray the cases depicted in the series.
There are two episodes remaining in the eight-part series, but the first six episodes, available on Disney+ as of Monday, masterfully blend thrilling storytelling with social realism, providing viewers with both captivating entertainment and a sharp reflection of contemporary issues. The final two episodes are set to be unveiled on Wednesday.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition chief acquitted of subornation of perjury
-
Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with Chinese EV tital BYD
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling