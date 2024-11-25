S. Korean players combine for 3 LPGA wins in 2024, lowest total in 13 yrs

Amy Yang of South Korea is doused with champagne after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington on June 23. (Getty Images)

Once the dominant force on the LPGA Tour, the South Korean contingent finished the 2024 campaign with three combined victories, the lowest total since 2011.

Third-year pro An Narin finished tied for fifth at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday at 15-under 273, the best performance by a South Korean player at the event. She ended up seven strokes behind the champion, Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

An failed to join a trio of South Korean winners for this season: Amy Yang, who won her maiden major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June; Ryu Hae-ran, who earned her second career win at the FM Championship in September; and Kim A-lim, who ended a four-year drought by winning the Lotte Championship on Nov. 10.

The last time South Korean players had this low of a win total was in 2011, when Ryu So-yeon, Choi Na-yeon and Park Hee-young had a win apiece.

Conspicuous by her absence in the winner's circle this season was former world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, who had recorded at least a victory in every season from 2017 to 2023 but settled for seven top-10 finishes without a win in 2024.

South Korean players also missed out on awards.

Entering the CME Group Tour Championship, Ryu has a chance to win the Vare Trophy as the scoring champion, but she finished a close second to Ayaka Furue of Japan, who shot a final round of 68 and ended with a scoring average of 69.988. Ryu shot 69 on Sunday and finished with a 70-flat scoring average.

Im Jin-hee tried to chase down Mao Saigo of Japan for the Rookie of the Year award. Saigo led Im by 66 points prior to the season-ending tournament, a gap Im could have overcome by finishing fourth or higher.

However, Im finished tied for 42nd place, while Saigo clinched the rookie prize by tying for 25th place and ending the season with 959 points, 86 points ahead of the South Korean. (Yonhap)