First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

By Choi Jae-hee

Published : Nov. 24, 2024 - 14:24

The first snowfall of the season blanketed reeds in white on Nov. 23 in the Daegwallyeong area of Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap) The first snowfall of the season blanketed reeds in white on Nov. 23 in the Daegwallyeong area of Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly from Wednesday, with some regions likely to see the first snow of the season, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday.

A low-pressure trough and a cloud band developing over the West Sea are expected to bring rain to most parts of the country on Tuesday. Following the rain, temperatures are forecast to drop significantly starting Wednesday, with morning temperatures as low as minus 8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, the KMA said.

The state weather agency anticipates this year's first snow, mixed with rain, to fall Wednesday in Seoul and surrounding cities, as well as in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions. The rain and snow are expected to ease in most regions by Friday, with the exception of North and South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.

Temperatures will drop further over the weekend, with morning lows expected to reach minus 6 C.

Meanwhile, some mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, including Daegwallyeong and Hwacheon, experienced their first snowfalls of the year over the weekend, with morning lows of minus 7 C.

