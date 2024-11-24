Top actors heat up December box office

Most Popular
Top actors heat up December box officeBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 24, 2024 - 13:45
As the year draws to a close, the South Korean box office is gearing up for a fierce, star-studded showdown featuring the country’s top actors.
Song Kang-ho, Kim Yoon-Seok, Hyun Bin and Song Joong-ki will each bring their star power to highly anticipated films, ranging from an underdog sports drama to a heartwarming family comedy, a historical epic and a gritty survival tale.
Kicking off December is director Shin Yeon-sik’s sports comedy-drama “One Win.”
The film follows a women’s professional volleyball team Pink Storm with zero wins to its name. Led by Woo-jin (Song Kang-ho), a hapless coach with not a single victory under his belt, the team is plagued with an unenthusiastic owner, Jung-won (Park Jung-min), and Su-ji (Jang Yoon-ju), a 20-year benchwarmer and the team’s reluctant captain. Together, this mishmash of a group gets closer to achieving its elusive first win.
Adding authenticity to the story is the special appearance of South Korean volleyball legend Kim Yeon-kyung, whose presence adds humor and depth to the film.
Set for release on Dec. 11, “About Family” is director Yang Woo-seok’s first foray into comedy after helming hits like “The Attorney” (2013) and “Steel Rain” (2017).
The story revolves around Moo-ok (Kim Yoon-seok), a traditional Korean patriarch who runs a renowned dumpling restaurant. His life takes an unexpected turn when his grandchildren, whom he never knew existed, suddenly enter his life. Lee Seung-ki co-stars as Moo-ok’s estranged son, a monk who reconnects with his family after discovering he has children from a past sperm donation.
Kim shows his comedic acting skills, balancing stubbornness with warmth, as the film delves into the evolving concept of what it means to be a family.
“Harbin” brings high-stakes drama to theaters on Dec. 25 with a gripping tale of patriotism and resistance.
Set in 1909, the film follows a group of revolutionaries in Harbin, China, as they navigate betrayal and danger in their fight for Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule. Directed by Woo Min-ho (“Inside Men”), “Harbin” features an intense, action-packed narrative.
At the story's center is Hyun Bin’s portrayal of Ahn Jung-geun, a revered independence activist and key figure in Korea’s independence movement. Hyun Bin prepared extensively for the role, diving into historical records to capture the depth and spirit of his character. The actor described the experience as a profound honor and an immense responsibility.
Closing out the year is “Bogota: City of the Lost,” an exploration of survival and ambition set in Bogota, Colombia.
The film follows Guk-hee (Song Joong-ki), a man who emigrated to Colombia with his family at 18, as he navigates the harsh realities of life in the city’s black markets. With a stellar cast that includes Lee Hee-jun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Park Ji-hwan, “Bogota” depicts the struggles and resilience of Korean immigrants.
Previously screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, “Bogota” has already drawn praise for its raw and unflinching portrayal of perseverance. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.
