Top actors heat up December box office

As the year draws to a close, the South Korean box office is gearing up for a fierce, star-studded showdown featuring the country’s top actors.

Song Kang-ho, Kim Yoon-Seok, Hyun Bin and Song Joong-ki will each bring their star power to highly anticipated films, ranging from an underdog sports drama to a heartwarming family comedy, a historical epic and a gritty survival tale.

Kicking off December is director Shin Yeon-sik’s sports comedy-drama “One Win.”

The film follows a women’s professional volleyball team Pink Storm with zero wins to its name. Led by Woo-jin (Song Kang-ho), a hapless coach with not a single victory under his belt, the team is plagued with an unenthusiastic owner, Jung-won (Park Jung-min), and Su-ji (Jang Yoon-ju), a 20-year benchwarmer and the team’s reluctant captain. Together, this mishmash of a group gets closer to achieving its elusive first win.

Adding authenticity to the story is the special appearance of South Korean volleyball legend Kim Yeon-kyung, whose presence adds humor and depth to the film.