Kia EV9 GT marks world debut at LA Motor Show

A Kia EV9 GT is displayed at the LA Motor Show held at the LA Convention Center on Thursday (Kia)

Hyundai Motor Group’s subsidiary Kia showcased the EV9 GT, the high-performance version of its large electric sport utility vehicle, at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday.

“The EV9 GT boasts the charm of the three-row EV9 and adds driving excitement for car enthusiasts,” stated Steven Center, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Kia America. Since its debut last year, the Kia EV9 has been given the acclaimed title of 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The Kia EV9 GT is slated to launch in South Korea in the first half of next year, followed by releases in North America and other major markets later the same year. The domestic version may feature variations from the North American model, according to Kia.

Equipped with a dual-motor setup, the EV9 variant delivers a robust 508 horsepower for a dynamic driving experience through its powerful motor and high-capacity battery. The SUV is also Kia’s first to incorporate electronic control suspension, ensuring a balanced ride and smooth handling. The electronic limited-slip differential device improves stability and allows for swift cornering by controlling power distribution across the wheels.

The EV9 GT boasts a sporty design, highlighted by the 21-inch alloy wheels and neon-colored calipers. The car’s front features a GT-line exclusive “Energetic” pattern on the digital pattern lighting grille, while the interior emphasizes the vehicle’s powerful performance with neon accents on the steering wheel and sports seats.

In addition, Kia showcased the upgraded EV6, its first full-electric vehicle, with improved features and a futuristic design. The car will be available in the region starting next year. The carmaker also presented the New Sportage, an enhanced version of its top-selling SUV.

Along with its global debut of the all-electric large SUV Ioniq 9, Hyundai Motor Company revealed the Initium concept car, a hydrogen fuel cell SUV. Boasting the longest driving range among hydrogen vehicles -- exceeding 650 kilometers -- the car is set to launch next year in the region.

Hyundai Motor Company also introduced updated gasoline-powered and full-electric midsized SUV GV70 models from its premium Genesis’ lineup.

“Since the North American launch, the GV70 has sold around 85,000 units, reflecting its popularity," said Claudia Marquez, COO of Genesis Motor North America. "The new facelifted GV70 and its electrified variant will continue to embody the ‘fun-to-drive’ efforts while offering practical and sophisticated SUV designs.” Genesis will begin selling the new GV70 in North America in the first half of next year.

Meanwhile, the LA Auto Show, one of the world’s largest mobility expos, continues through Sunday at the LA Convention Center.