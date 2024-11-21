N. Korea, Russia sign protocol on expanding economic cooperation

This photo shows Yun Jong-ho (5th from right), the external economic relations minister of North Korea, holding a meeting with Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov (5th from left) in Pyongyang, Wednesday. (KCNA)

North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on expanding cooperation following their committee meeting on economy, science, and technology in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.

The two sides signed the agreement Wednesday after holding the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science, and Technology the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Yun Jong-ho, the external economic relations minister of North Korea, and Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov signed the protocol, as Pyongyang and Moscow have been boosting their bilateral partnership, including military cooperation.

The KCNA did not disclose details about the agreement, but Russia's TASS news agency reported Wednesday that North Korea and Russia agreed to increase the number of charter flights.

The agreement calls for organizing direct flights not only from Russia's eastern regions but also from its largest cities, Russia's natural resources ministry was quoted as saying by TASS. Currently, only a flight route connecting Russia's Vladivostok and Pyongyang is in operation.

Kozlov, the head of a Russian delegation, was warmly welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Monday. It was the first time that a North Korean leader has met with a Russian head of the intergovernmental committee.

Kozlov left for Russia the previous day after meeting with North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun, the KCNA said.

South Korea and the United States have said North Korean troops deployed to Russia are engaging in combat against Ukrainian forces in Russia's western border region of Kursk. After summit talks in June in Pyongyang, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new partnership treaty that includes a mutual defense clause. (Yonhap)