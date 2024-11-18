Yoon says S. Korea's relations with US, China not about choosing sides

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea's relations with the United States and China are not about choosing sides, pledging to working closely with both great powers amid Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House, according to interviews published Monday.

Yoon expressed hope for constructive relations between Washington and Beijing in a written interview with Brazilian newspapers -- Folha de S.Paulo and O Globo -- as he visited Rio de Janeiro to attend the Group of 20 summit.

While reaffirming the Korea-US alliance as the foundation of the country's diplomacy, Yoon highlighted efforts to maintain dialogue with China and foster relations that contribute to regional peace and stability.

"The United States and China are, for Korea, very important cooperation partners. Therefore, I do not believe that it is a case of choosing one country or the other," Yoon said in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo.

In another interview with O Globo, Yoon said he hopes U.S.-China relations will evolve in a way that contributes to the stability and development of the international community, adding South Korea will "work closely with both countries in this process."

Since taking office in May 2022, Yoon has strengthened the security alliance with Washington in response to growing North Korean threats, while carefully managing relations with China, South Korea's largest trading partner.

Now, he faces challenges of navigating the intensifying great power rivalry under the incoming Trump administration, which is expected to take a more hawkish stance on Beijing.

Amid complex geopolitical competition, Yoon underscored the need for fair and mutually beneficial cooperation and competition, while upholding the international norms and rules.

"The coexistence of cooperation and competitiveness in the international community is inevitable," Yoon said in the interview with O Globo. "What is important is that such competitiveness and cooperation take place in compliance with international norms and rules."

Looking ahead, Yoon expressed optimism about working with Trump, particularly in expanding strategic cooperation beyond security to include key areas, such as the economy, supply chains, advanced technologies and energy.

"I am confident that as members of this alliance, both I and the President-elect of the United States will work together not only for the citizens of our countries, but also for global peace and prosperity," Yoon was quoted as saying by O Globo. (Yonhap)