[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business

JEJU ISLAND -- Jeju’s iconic mandarin orange industry is grappling with mounting challenges as climate change disrupts traditional cultivation practices. This year, prolonged tropical nights and rising temperatures delayed harvests and impacted fruit quality, prompting the island to adapt its agricultural practices.

“Mandarins develop their yellow color when nighttime temperatures fall below 20 degrees Celsius,” said Hyun Jong-ho, manager at the Namwon Agricultural Product Center, one of Jeju’s busiest distribution centers. “This year’s prolonged heat has reduced the quantity of harvest-ready mandarins,” Hyun added.

Hyun further explained that extreme conditions are increasingly causing delays in ripening and disruptions to harvest timelines. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, tropical nights lasted 63 days from July to September -- nearly double the previous year -- while heatwave days, when temperatures exceed 33 degrees Celsius, totaled 21.4 during the same period.

To address these challenges, Jeju authorities revised regulations in October to allow the sale of green mandarins if they meet strict sweetness standards. This adjustment, along with modified size and quality criteria, is expected to slightly boost harvested volume, with open-field production estimated at 408,000 tons this year, up from 398,000 tons in 2023.