K-pop's global fandoms, musical evolution discussed at Yale

A scholar gives a talk during the K-Pop: Musical Production and Consumption conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, Friday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, hosted a two-day K-pop conference under the banner of “K-Pop: Musical Production and Consumption” on Thursday and Friday, featuring discussions by scholars in social sciences and the humanities alongside presentations by industry professionals. Sixteen speakers delivered talks across four sessions, examining topics ranging from fandom dynamics and musical identity to K-pop’s historical trajectory and global market strategies.

Shifting power dynamics in K-pop fandoms

Mathieu Berbiguier, a visiting assistant professor in Korean Studies at Carnegie Mellon University, explored the evolving dynamics between Korean and international K-pop fans, particularly in online spaces. His research identified a significant shift in influence, largely driven by increased economic participation from international fans.

“In 2016, when I started my research, it was not the time when international fans were able to purchase K-pop group’s albums and their merchandise, not to talk about attending their concerts. It was hard for, especially Western fans, to economically contribute as idols' new albums, merchandise items and concerts were only available in Asia,” Berbiguier said.

“But as K-pop’s popularity expanded globally with emergence of star groups like BTS, Blackpink and Twice, international fans finally got to spend money. This narrowed the economic power gap between Korean fans and international fans,” he added.

Berbiguier’s case study on Seunghan, formerly of SM Entertainment boy band Riize, highlighted this dynamic. Seunghan went on an indefinite hiatus two months after debuting in September 2023, following leaked photos and videos showing him smoking and engaging in intimate behavior with a woman. While Korean fans called for his removal from Riize, citing damage to the group’s image, international fans defended his privacy and labor rights.

“International fans' engagement in economic activities has given them voice power that was not present in 2016. Because international fans started to spend money, K-pop agencies started to pay attention to global fans' voice, which led SM Entertainment to try bringing Seunghan back in the group,” Berbiguier said.

SM Entertainment reinstated Seunghan in the group, but retracted its decision two days later due to backlash from Korean fans. The company later announced plans for Seunghan’s solo debut next year, aligning with international fan demand.

Feminist context in fan protests

Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York at Buffalo, examined how Korean female fans’ protest culture reflects broader feminist movements in South Korea. She contended that while international fans often dismiss these protests as irrational or hysterical, they can be understood as expressions of feminist ideals within the K-pop industry.

“In Seunghan’s case, his act of kissing a woman is perceived as detrimental to his brand value. Protests have emerged in this context, with Korean fans criticizing the impact on his image, while international fans argue that this constitutes a violation of Seunghan’s personal labor rights,” Choi said.

International fans have criticized Korean women and girls for placing too much trust in the “pseudo-romantic relationships” marketed by idols, questioning whether they truly believed Seunghan would never date or remain “pure.” They argued that such expectations infringe on artists’ personal rights and labor conditions.