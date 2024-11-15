Yoon says military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia aimed at maintaining leaders' power

This screenshot of Peruvian newspaper El Comercio on Nov. 15, 2024, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview during his trip to Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said North Korea and Russia are "colluding" on military cooperation to maintain their leaders' grip on power, according to an interview published Friday.

Yoon, who is in Lima to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, made the remark in a written interview with Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, after Seoul's spy agency confirmed North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia's Kursk region on the western frontline have been engaging in combat against Ukrainian forces.

"The essence of Russia-North Korea military cooperation lies in the collusion between leaders to maintain their power," Yoon said, according to the translated remarks.

Yoon denounced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's seeking to consolidate internal unity through nuclear and missile development to maintain his dictatorship, characterizing the Pyongyang regime as "an irrational group."

"We will never overlook the wrongful actions of Russia and North Korea that threaten our security," he said, pledging to coordinate with allies and partners, including the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

At the APEC summit, Yoon said he plans to deliver a message emphasizing international cooperation to create a fair, stable trade environment and support inclusive growth through innovation and digital technologies.

Yoon also expressed a desire to deepen bilateral ties with Peru, particularly in defense industry cooperation, highlighting a South Korean company's selection as a partner for the Peruvian Navy's projects earlier this year.

"Through this, we will be able to contribute further to strengthening Peru's military capabilities," he said.

On Saturday, Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and attend a ceremony to sign the nameplate of a vessel being built by a South Korean company at a shipyard in Peru.