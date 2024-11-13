N. Korean troops dispatched to Russia already engaging in combat: spy agency

Most Popular
N. Korean troops dispatched to Russia already engaging in combat: spy agencyBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 19:57
South Korea's spy agency said Wednesday that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia are "already engaging in combat operations" against Ukraine.
"North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have moved to the Kursk region over the past two weeks and their deployment to battlefields has been completed," the National Intelligence Service said.
It said work is underway to gather additional intelligence.
On Tuesday (U.S. time), the United States confirmed that most of the more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers sent to Russia have moved to the far western Kursk region, where they have begun engaging in combat against Ukraine. (Yonhap)
