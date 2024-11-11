[Herald Interview] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong says ASEAN-Korea trail could be new Hallyu highlight

JEJU ISLAND -- There was a surprise guest at Friday's dedication ceremony for a segment of the Jeju Olle Trail named in honor of newly elevated ties between South Korea and ASEAN this year.

Describing himself as an avid trekker on the Jeju Olle Trail for more than 10 years, Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who starred in megahits like the comedy film "Extreme Job," said he hopes to see many Hallyu enthusiasts coming to the new Olle trail, adding that it could be a new Korean Wave feature.

"Probably it's time for K-road to thrive," he told The Korea Herald in an impromptu interview at the ceremony, as he thanked people from Southeast Asian countries for their love for K-pop and K-movie, among other elements of Korean culture.

"I was excited and honored to have an opportunity to share with a lot of people what I've felt about trekking along the Jeju Olle Trail," Ryu said.

The actor known for his role in the Netflix zombie thriller "Kingdom" and the Disney+ thriller "Moving," said he hopes many will enjoy the beauty of slow traveling on Jeju Island.

"I used to go on road trips by car and have stopped by a few places on my trip to Jeju Island," said Ryu, a 53-year-old veteran actor. "Now, through slow travel, I've realized there are a lot more hidden gems on this island."

Slow travel on the volcanic resort island brimming with breathtaking viewpoints will give visitors chills, he said, as he recalled trekkers from the landlocked country of Mongolia exalted with joy while attending a recent Jeju Olle Trail trekking event.

"You'll see emerald green water off the coast with unique basalt rock formations, old-growth forests and the local community here," Ryu said.

"It's not like many tourists flock to specific places, take pictures and leave. It's more like visitors permeate the island, like blood circulating in the body through capillaries."

Ryu said it's about the chance for self-discovery through slow travel and the motivation of trekkers to share the lessons they learn with others. The Jeju Olle runs through the 437-kilometer-long coastal road since its birth in 2007.

"Every trek gives you different lessons and different moments of self-healing," he said.

"I see a lot of trekkers voluntarily sharing with others -- anonymously, for pleasure -- the rewards they've gained from trekking on the Jeju Olle Trail."