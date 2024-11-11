Ukraine reveals intercepted radio communications of NK soldiers in Russia

Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
3
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
4
[Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
-
5
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
6
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
7
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
8
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
9
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
10
Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report
Ukraine reveals intercepted radio communications of NK soldiers in RussiaBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 11:28
Ukraine's defense intelligence agency has released an audio clip of what it claims to be intercepted radio communications between North Korean soldiers in Russia speaking in coded military terms.
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine uploaded a post on Sunday (local time) of what it claimed to be intercepted radio transmissions of a group of North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia's western Kursk region to support Russia's war against Ukraine.
In the audio, the soldiers exchange coded terms in the North Korean accent, such as "Mulgae hana, Mulgae dul," which translate to "Seal one, Seal two" in English, presumably to check their signals. One of the soldiers says, "Wait," apparently giving instructions to his subordinate.
The DIU said it intercepted the radio communications of the North Korean soldiers the previous day and claimed that the signals were about "ordering them to return immediately."
Ukraine and the United States believe some 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to support Russia's war against Ukraine and they are deployed in the Kursk border region, where Moscow has been struggling to take back the part of the territory from the Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine has occupied parts of the Kursk region since launching its offensive in August.
The Ukrainian military has claimed the deployed North Korean troops are likely to engage in battle in the coming days.
The Pentagon has confirmed that a "small number" of North Korean troops are in the front lines and suggested they might be used in "some type of infantry role."
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that the Russian military has assembled some 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, to launch an assault to reclaim the Kursk territory seized by Ukraine, citing US and Ukrainian officials.
CNN also carried a similar report, citing an unidentified US official, that Russia has gathered a "large force of tens of thousands" of its troops and North Korean soldiers to take part in an assault soon. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
Why private reading academies thrive
-
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns