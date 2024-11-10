LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

South Korean display maker LG Display announced Sunday it succeeded in developing the world’s first stretchable display capable of expanding up to 50 percent, the highest elongation rate within the industry.

The latest breakthrough, the outcome of five years of research, was unveiled during an industrial gathering at LG Science Park in Seoul on Friday.

LG's new prototype features a 12-inch screen that stretches up to 18 inches while delivering a high resolution of 100 pixels per inch and full red, green and blue color.

The maximum elongation rate has more than doubled from 20 percent to 50 percent, compared to its first stretchable display prototype unveiled in 2022.

Stretchable display is considered the "ultimate display technology," as it allows the screen to freely transform into any shape by stretching, folding and twisting.

With the maximum elongation rate, LG Display said, the latest display is expected to boost its competitive edge in realizing various display designs.

“We will continue to build a sustainable future display ecosystem through close cooperation with the industry, academia and research stakeholders,” said LG Display Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President Yoon Soo-young.

The LG Display-led research work is part of a national project proposed by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in 2020, with 19 other research institutes participating.

The project's original target was an elongation rate of 20 percent, but the team could elevate the rate by adopting new technologies such as a special silicon material substrate used in contact lenses and an advanced wiring diagram technology.

LG Display said it has also strengthened the new prototype’s durability so that it can be repeatedly stretched over 10,000 times. It also uses a micro-LED light source of up to 40 micrometers to maintain clear image quality even in extreme environments, such as low or high temperatures, and handle external shocks.

During Friday’s event, the company showcased diverse application cases of stretchable displays, including a convex-shaped automotive display that can be operated by hand and a wearable display attached to firefighters’ uniforms that provides real-time information.

Stretchable displays are not only thin and lightweight but also capable of adhering to irregularly curved surfaces like clothing and skin. LG said these displays are expected to be widely applied in various industries, from fashion and wearables to mobility.