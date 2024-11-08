Renowned overseas musicians to make much-waited Korean debuts

Most Popular
Renowned overseas musicians to make much-waited Korean debutsBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 9, 2024 - 16:00
In November, the Seoul Arts Center and Bucheon Arts Center are set to stage the much-anticipated debuts of overseas artists.
The Seoul Arts Center, the country's leading cultural complex, will present the "2024 SAC Baroque Music Series: Theo Othime Langlois de Swarte & Justin Taylor Duo Concert" on Nov. 16, at the IBK Chamber Hall. This performance marks the highly anticipated Korean debut of two rising stars in the Baroque music world: violinist Theo Othime Langlois de Swarte and harpsichordist Justin Taylor.
Known for their fresh and innovative approach to Baroque music, the duo has already sold out the event. Following the concert, a meet-and-greet autograph session will be held in the lobby.
Theo Othime Langlois de Swarte, a multifaceted musician, excels not only as a violin soloist but also as a chamber musician and conductor, regularly showcasing his talents on both Baroque and modern instruments. Joining him is Justin Taylor, a harpsichord and fortepiano virtuoso who rose to prominence after winning the 2015 Bruges Musica Antiqua competition.
Together, the pair co-founded the French Baroque ensemble Le Consort, releasing acclaimed albums like "Specchio Veneziano," "Opus 1," and "Royal Handel."
The Bucheon Arts Center, opened in May last year, is set to offer the long-awaited Korean debut recital by celebrated violinist James Ehnes. A revered soloist for nearly three decades, Ehnes will perform a Beethoven-focused recital on Nov. 12, offering Violin Sonata No. 1, No. 5 (Spring), and No. 9 (Kreutzer).
Ehnes, who has described Beethoven as his most respected composer, aims to share Beethoven’s genius with his Korean audience. His recital will feature the historic "Ex-Marsick" Stradivarius violin -- an instrument nearly 300 years old that he has played for 25 years -- accompanied by longtime collaborator, pianist Orion Weiss.
