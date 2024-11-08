Korean transformer export surge on clean energy, AI damand

South Korea’s transformer industry is booming thanks to rising global demand for clean energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Leading Korean manufacturers like HD Hyundai Electric and Hyosung Heavy Industries have seen a significant surge in orders for their high-capacity transformers, which are essential for handling the massive electricity loads required by renewable energy projects and data centers supporting AI.

With their order books full and growing, these companies are now focusing on high-margin contracts, driving profitability to new highs.

Exports surge on strong global demand

Data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday showed that South Korea exported roughly $670 million worth of ultra-high-capacity transformers -- those with capacities of 10,000 kilovolt-amperes or more -- from January to September this year. This marked a 40 percent jump compared to the same period last year when exports were valued at $480 million. It was also more than double the exports in 2021.

After a brief summer slowdown in July and August, exports bounced back in September, with sales topping $100 million that month alone. Korean industry analysts expect this upward trend to continue well into next year.

Record-high backlogs of Hyundai and Hyosung

HD Hyundai Electric and Hyosung Heavy Industries, two of South Korea’s largest transformer manufacturers, are reporting record-high backlogs of orders. By the end of the third quarter, HD Hyundai Electric’s order backlog reached $5.4 billion, up 36 percent from a year ago. Hyosung Heavy Industries reported a backlog of $5.2 billion, a 30 percent increase year-over-year.