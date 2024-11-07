Yoon apologizes but denies wife's role in state affairs

President Yoon Suk Yeol bows in gesture of apologies over controversies involving the first lady before public statement and news conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday expressed his apology for causing worry to the public over escalating concerns regarding an election interference scandal involving Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee, but defended her saying she didn't meddle in state affairs.

"No president is giving an excuse. It's all my fault," Yoon said, bowing his head to the public for the first time since his inauguration in May 2022.

At a press conference held as his approval rating hit a record low near the midpoint of his five-year term, he stated that it was inappropriate to accuse the first lady of abusing power, stressing that she was giving him advice as a wife.

Yoon was countering claims made by the opposition parties that the first lady had attempted to interfere in the ruling People Power Party's electorate candidate nomination ahead of the April general election, drawing comparisons to the corruption scandal involving impeached former president Park Geun-hye and her confidante.

"If anyone wants to describe a first lady helping the President with election campaigning and managing state affairs in a well-rounded manner as an attempt to meddle in state affairs, we might need to redefine the word in the dictionary," said Yoon.

He also denied speculations that Yoon's wife had tried to exert influence on state affairs through presidential secretaries who had personal ties with her.

Yoon added that his office is set for a launch of the first lady's office, separate from Yoon's office. He on Thursday approved a nomination of the presidential secretary who would lead the first lady's office, without disclosing further details, adding that the new office was hiring. Chang Soon-chil, a presidential secretary dedicated to civil affairs, will reportedly assume the post.

During the press conference, Yoon recalled when his personal phone number was mistakenly exposed to the public, and received a slew of messages from random people. Yoon said his wife advised him to reply to those messages.

In retrospect, he and his wife's failure to abide by the presidential communication protocol had taken its toll, Yoon said.

"I thought it was risky, but it had some bright sides," Yoon said.

At the lengthy press conference that went on for 140 minutes, Yoon also denied speculations that he and his wife had been involved in any wrongdoings, refuting his political opponents' accusations that they had a backroom deal with Yoon's former political consultant Myung Tae-kyun and exerted influence on the ruling party to favor a specific candidate.

Most recently, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Oct. 31 revealed a voice recording of Yoon and Myung, indicating that Yoon had told a senior member of the party to let then-former four-term lawmaker Kim Young-sun vie for a parliamentary seat in a conservative stronghold at a June 2022 by-election. Kim won the election and served two partial terms until May this year. Another news report in September implied that Yoon's wife Kim had discussed with Myung a plan to have Kim Young-sun run for a sixth term, which ended in failure.

Yoon also denied his alleged attempt to manipulate a presidential election prediction as a presidential candidate, ask a ruling party's senior members for its choice of a specific candidate for a by-election in 2022, and that he had abused his power to have Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, selected as a national industrial complex upon Myung's request.

"There is a lot of false information," Yoon said. "But I apologized anyway because of (our) improper behaviors and failure to maintain the presidential communication protocol that had (us) say unnecessary things (to random people)."

If these turn out not to be true and if Yoon was revealed to have exercised favoritism, he said he would not deserve to be a president.