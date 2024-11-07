BTS’ V to 'collab' with Bing Crosby on ‘White Christmas’ next month

BTS’ V on Dec. 6 is set to release a new version in collaboration with the late legendary pop artist Bing Crosby (1903-1977) of his “White Christmas.”

According to BigHit Music, V has reinterpreted a part of Crosby’s iconic 1942 hit that remains a beloved seasonal classic worldwide.

The posthumous collaboration is to be Crosby's first in 47 years, since "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" in 1977 with David Bowie.

The song will be released in partnership with the estate of Bing Crosby, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. The collaboration is deeply personal for V, who has expressed admiration for Crosby for years.

“I’m so grateful to have had a chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby. I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol,” V said in a press release Thursday.

In 2022, V posted a cover of Crosby’s “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” showcasing his respect for the legendary artist.

Crosby, a singer and actor who became a Hollywood legend and has a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is considered one of the greatest stars of the 20th century.

“White Christmas” is a global favorite that has been covered by numerous top artists, including Michael Buble, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

“As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way,” Crosby’s daughter Mary Crosby said in a statement.