As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks

Gongjindan, a Korean herbal medicine used for treating fatigue, is displayed at a pharmacy in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, Tuesday. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

With only a week left before the national Suneung college admissions exam, some test takers and their parents are reaching out for additional assistance to manage test anxiety jitters: pills that make them brainier.

Lee, an 18-year-old third-grade high school student who attends a private school in Incheon's Songdo district, is one of them.

"I heard that the anxiety-soothing pills and traditional Korean medicine like 'cheongsimhwan' could ease test anxiety symptoms such as rapid heartbeat and handshaking, as well as enhance concentration," he told The Korea Herald.

Lee said he had been avoiding greasy food and flour and sticking to a healthy diet to get the most from the "cheongsimhwan."

"Isn't it better than nothing to take it weeks before the Suneung than stepping in the test site that could change my life without trying one?"

"Cheongsimhwan," a traditional Korean herbal medicine for nervousness and anxiety, is popularly considered one way to recharge one's strength before an important event. It supposedly helps students who are grappling with excessive anxiety by stabilizing their heartbeat and blood flow.

"Gongjindan," also a Korean herbal medicine used for treating fatigue, is another option on students' lists to boost their performance. "Cheonwangbosimdan" is also a highly sought-after Korean herbal medicine generally used to relieve sleep deprivation among students here.

These can be purchased at pharmacies or online without a prescription.