Kia’s new Sportage gets all-around upgrade

Kia unveiled the new Sportage, the automaker’s best-selling sport utility vehicle, in Seoul on Monday, highlighting the enhanced product’s all-around upgrade, which it expects to continue accounting for a major part of the automaker’s market presence.

“The new Sportage, which we are presenting today with pride, contains innovative changes that are on par with a full model change,” said Jeong Woo-jeong, head of Kia’s domestic business division, in a media presentation held at XYZ Seoul in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul.

“Along with the evolution of grand and dynamic design, we upgraded (the new Sportage’s) class of driving by applying an 8-speed automatic transmission and installing the second-generation highway driving assistance system.”

According to Kia, the new Sportage is the automaker’s first domestic model to have a camera that monitors whether the driver is keeping his or her eyes on the road and can use this information to provide the driver with safety warnings.

Marking the first enhanced model of the SUV in three years, the new Sportage’s front side dons Kia’s family look Starmap Signature Lighting on the headlamps with a large black radiator grill featuring a horizontal pattern that gives a bold first impression.

The SUV’s new wheels and the backside, which echo the vehicle’s front side with the same lighting design, combination lamps, and a wide bumper, amplify the vehicle’s grand presence. The new Sportage offers two new colors -- Wolf Gray and Heritage Blue -- for the exterior.

The interior of the new Sportage emphasizes a horizontal design layout to maximize spaciousness. Boasting a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display within a connected car navigation cockpit, or ccNC, the inside of the vehicle takes on a slick new vibe.

“With the cutting-edge safety functions, the new Sportage has given life to a premium experience centered on the driver,” said Jeong.

“We crafted the Sportage’s special attractive features with extra care so that (drivers) can feel the refined practicality for city rides and feel the dynamic power on off-road courses.”

The new Sportage also introduced the automaker’s X-Line trim, which takes on a bolder and stronger image incorporating exclusive design features in its emblem, bumper, molding and wheels. Kia said it plans to roll out an X-Line trim for all of its SUV models later.

Kia did not disclose information about the upgraded SUV’s potential release dates for overseas markets. The automaker has sold about 7.7 million units of the Sportage worldwide since its launch in 1993.

The price of the new Sportage begins at 28.36 million won ($20,656) for the 1.6 gasoline turbo lineup while the starting prices for the LPi and hybrid models are set at 29.01 million won and 34.58 million won, respectively.

Under the brand concept of “Open Road SUV,” Kia plans to release promotional videos of the new vehicle starting Tuesday. On top of that, the company said it will work with the makers of "Squid Game: Season 2," a sequel to Netflix’s global megahit drama set for release in December, on a range of collaborations.

“We hope that you can experience safer and more convenient mobility in the future with the new Sportage, which will present a new standard in the midsized SUV market,” said Jeong.