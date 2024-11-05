[Breaking] North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

South Korean, US and Japanese fighter jets stage a joint aerial drill over the air defense identification zone between South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test launch on Oct. 31. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Tuesday launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula a day before the US presidential election, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles were fired at around 7:30 a.m. from a province south of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, the JCS said. Other details are still being analyzed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong on Tuesday slammed the US flying B-1B bomber in a trilateral air drill with South Korean and Japan near the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement carried by the state official news agency, she described the air training as “most hostile and invasive actions” that “serve as a justification” for expanding the country’s nuclear program.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on Oct. 31 when it tested what is suspected to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The ICBM flew higher and for longer than any North Korean missile in the past.

South Korean military and intelligence officials warned last week signs of North Korea preparing to stage a large-scale provocation such as a nuclear test or an ICBM launch around the time of the US election.