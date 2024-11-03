Scandal-ridden politician denies accusation as pressure on Yoon mounts

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun speaks to reporters before she gets interrogated at the Changwon District Prosecutors Office in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Former lawmaker and seasoned politician Kim Young-sun, a central figure in allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol meddled in the June 2022 by-elections, denied accusations that she paid for Yoon's political forecasting expenses in exchange for her seat at the National Assembly.

The prosecution interrogated Kim on Sunday regarding what they consider a violation of the Political Funds Act, namely Kim's wiring of a combined 90 million won ($65,200) in several installments since August 2022 to Myung Tae-kyun, Yoon's former political consultant who ran an election forecasting company.

Kim, however, said that she had nothing to do with the ruling People Power Party's candidate selection process, and that she had no idea about Yoon's election forecasting expenses until she learned about them on the news.

The election meddling scandal came to the fore as the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea accused Yoon of favoritism based on a recorded phone call between Yoon and Myung suggesting Yoon insisted Kim be the party's candidate in a June 2022 parliamentary by-election for a seat representing Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, a constituency considered a conservative stronghold.

In response, Myung said he would "never forget (Yoon's) grace," indicating that Myung might have asked for Kim to be made the candidate for that seat. Kim won the by-election and served her fifth term as a lawmaker until May this year.

The opposition party claimed that the phone call, made on May 9, 2022, could be seen as presidential interference in the election process, arguing that although Yoon was then only president-elect, the nomination of Kim as the ruling People Power Party's candidate was announced on May 10, 2022 -- the same day Yoon was inaugurated.

Following the revelation of the phone call, Yoon's approval rating sank below the 20 percent threshold, hitting a new low of 19 percent in the final week of October, according to a poll by Gallup Korea on Friday.

On the same day, Yoon's Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk maintained that Yoon cut off his relationship with Myung in November 2021, when the presidential nominee selection process drew to a close. Chung also said at the parliamentary audit of the presidential office that Yoon's controversial phone call with Myung on May 9, 2022 was meant for "well-wishing."

The Democratic Party has ramped up pressure on the Yoon administration.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, told reporters Sunday that an investigation of Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee by a special counsel is the only way to prevent the Yoon administration's collapse. Yoon has twice vetoed opposition-sponsored bills for such an investigation.

A private conversation between first lady Kim and Myung, disclosed by the media in September, showed that Yoon's wife was aware that Myung was an intermediary seeking to help Kim Young-sun land the nomination in the by-election. This triggered speculation that Yoon's wife may have meddled in the ruling party's campaign for the general election this April, which the ruling party lost. In that election, Kim Young-sun was not selected to run for a sixth term.

On Saturday, some 300,000 people gathered downtown near Seoul Station to demand justice for the Yoon administration in an event hosted by the main opposition party. Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chair of the Democratic Party, blasted Yoon for his "abuse of power in the pursuit of personal benefits and suppression of his political enemies."