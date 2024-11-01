S. Korea not considering troop dispatch to Ukraine: nat'l security adviser

Most Popular
S. Korea not considering troop dispatch to Ukraine: nat'l security adviserBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 21:33
National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik said Friday that South Korea is "not considering the dispatch of troops to Ukraine at all," amid reports of North Korea's imminent participation in the war to support Russia.
Shin made the remark during a parliamentary audit when lawmakers asked him about the possibility of South Korea sending troops to Ukraine.
The adviser, however, noted that he believes the deployment of a South Korean team of observers and analysts to Ukraine is essential.
"If North Korean troops deployed to Russia gain knowledge of modern warfare tactics, including the use of drones, such expertise could be shared across the North's regular forces, numbering more than a million," Shin said, adding that South Korea also needs to acquire similar insights.
Touching on North Korea's development of nuclear and missile capabilities, Shin noted that even if Pyongyang makes progress, the reclusive regime will find the strategic environment turning against them.
"North Korea is developing nuclear weapons to weaken the alliance between South Korea and the U.S., while disrupting security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo," Shin said, adding that Pyongyang's efforts have instead strengthened such ties. (Yonhap)
