Controversial US YouTuber under faces travel ban, police investigation

South Korean police have intensified their investigation into Johnny Somali, a US YouTuber known here for his controversial and disrespectful antics while traveling in Korea.

Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is under investigation for obstruction of business and alleged drug use. A travel ban has been imposed to prevent him from leaving the country while the investigation proceeds, according to police.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station said Friday that Somali was under investigation for an incident at a convenience store in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Oct. 17.

Somali allegedly disrupted the store’s operations by pouring instant noodles on a table after being stopped from drinking alcohol by an employee. When the employees intervened, he reportedly responded with abusive and vulgar language.

Police said they also plan to investigate allegations of drug use following a report received through the 112 emergency hotline.

Several of Somali's other actions in South Korea have drawn significant public criticism.

On Oct. 9, he uploaded a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace in Itaewon, central Seoul, and performing a lewd dance in front of the monument. The statue represents the tens of thousands of young women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of Korea.