Controversial US YouTuber under faces travel ban, police investigation

Controversial US YouTuber under faces travel ban, police investigationBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 12:43
American YouTuber Somali under investigation, banned from leaving Korea—Why?
South Korean police have intensified their investigation into Johnny Somali, a US YouTuber known here for his controversial and disrespectful antics while traveling in Korea.
Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is under investigation for obstruction of business and alleged drug use. A travel ban has been imposed to prevent him from leaving the country while the investigation proceeds, according to police.
The Seoul Mapo Police Station said Friday that Somali was under investigation for an incident at a convenience store in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Oct. 17.
Somali allegedly disrupted the store’s operations by pouring instant noodles on a table after being stopped from drinking alcohol by an employee. When the employees intervened, he reportedly responded with abusive and vulgar language.
Police said they also plan to investigate allegations of drug use following a report received through the 112 emergency hotline.
Several of Somali's other actions in South Korea have drawn significant public criticism.
On Oct. 9, he uploaded a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace in Itaewon, central Seoul, and performing a lewd dance in front of the monument. The statue represents the tens of thousands of young women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of Korea.
Somali's action of defaming the statue was raised during the National Assembly's annual audit of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Wednesday. Vice Minister Shin Young-sook said the ministry would work on measures to address incidents related to the defacement of the statue.
Somali also intentionally aimed to provoke South Koreans, including students at Kyung Hee University and passersby, by displaying a drawing of the Japanese rising sun flag, which is widely viewed as an offensive symbol here due to its association with Japan's wartime aggression.
Also, Somali turned up the volume on pornographic content while riding the subway, drawing significant attention. He was eventually warned by subway security for drinking and playing loud music, which led to his removal from the train. Furthermore, during a bus ride, he played North Korean songs to provoke other passengers. When confronted by citizens, Somali responded with racist remarks and insisted they speak to him in English.
Somali also mocked President Yoon Suk Yeol during a live broadcast. He kissed a photo of Yoon and then flipped it off, all while sarcastically proclaiming, “I love the Korean President. He is a great leader. Thank you for keeping me safe and under police protection.”
Meanwhile, South Korean police investigated a physical assault against Somali by an unidentified Korean YouTuber, who was arrested by the Seoul Songpa Police Station on charges of assault Thursday.
The incident took place on Oct. 24, when the Somali national was live streaming on the street and was attacked by an unidentified man who punched him. Shortly afterward, the Korean YouTuber allegedly approached and punched him in the face and other parts of his body.
Somali sustained visible bruises and required medical treatment at a hospital, according to police.
The incident unfolded after a report of a gathering was made to the police, prompting their arrival at the scene, where they witnessed and arrested the Korean YouTuber in connection with the assault. Earlier, the YouTuber and several others had reportedly tracked down Somali’s location using clues from his live stream, such as a visible pizza box.
Somali was physically confronted multiple times in Seoul on Oct. 24 and 27.
