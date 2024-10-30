N. Korea, Russia hold joint IT exhibition in Pyongyang for 1st time in 18 yrs

Russia's technology delegation, led by Andrei Zarenin (third from right), vice minister of digital development, communications and mass media, arrives in Pyongyang, in this photo from North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A joint exhibition aimed at promoting information technology exchanges between North Korea and Russia has opened in Pyongyang, the North's state media said Wednesday, marking their first such event in 18 years.

The exhibition, held at the People's Palace of Culture, opened Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency, as international attention has focused on North Korea's troop deployment in Russia in apparent support for Moscow in its war with Ukraine.

With no mention of such an event in North Korean media since the inaugural exhibition in 2006, this revival appears to signal strengthened relations between the two countries.

The exhibition, focusing on information technology and digital development, features cutting-edge IT products and scientific achievements developed by educational institutions, research organizations, and companies from both countries, it said.

A Russian delegation led by Andrei Zarenin, vice minister of digital development, communications and mass media, attended the exhibition, the KCNA said.

During his opening remarks, Zarenin emphasized that Russia-North Korea relations have developed into a "comprehensive strategic partnership," adding that the exhibition provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in the fields of science and technology.

Throughout the exhibition period, various conferences and working-level meetings on information technology and digital advancements will be held, according to the KCNA. (Yonhap)