J.Y. Park to return with new song, concert

J.Y. Park, the head of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, is set to close the year with a new song and concert.

JYP Entertainment unveiled a teaser image for J.Y. Park's new digital single, "Easy Lover," via social media channels on Monday. This song, celebrating his 30th anniversary in the industry, follows his 1980s-inspired synth-pop single "Changed Man," released in November 2023, and will be his first in about a year.

Actors Cha Joo-young, known from the Netflix hit series "The Glory," and Lee Yi-kyung, who starred in "Marry My Husband" and "Royal Secret Agent," will appear in the music video for "Easy Lover."

Following the single release, J.Y. Park will host three days of concerts under the banner "Still JYP" from Dec. 27 to 29 at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park, marking a grand finale to 2024.

Celebrating 30 years in entertainment, J.Y. Park has been highly active this year as both a producer and performer. In June, he shared the Weverse Con stage with Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, and in September, he showcased his hits alongside K-pop artists he produced on the KBS Chuseok special “Ddanddara JYP.”

Starting Sunday, J.Y. Park will also serve as a judge for "The Ddanddara" — a new competition airing on KBS that he is also producing — in search of multitalented stars who can sing, dance, act and entertain.