An Byeong-hun triumphs after all-Korean playoff at Genesis Championship

An Byeong-hun of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the Genesis Championship golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

An Byeong-hun beat fellow South Korean Tom Kim in a play-off at the Genesis Championship on Sunday to win his second DP World Tour title and first for almost 10 years.

The home pair thrilled large crowds at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, near Seoul, as they both carded final-round 67s to finish level on 17-under.

They went back down the 18th where Kim found trouble in the shape of the hospitality stands surrounding the green and could only make a bogey, leaving An a tap-in for victory.

Six players at one stage held the lead or a share of it during a dramatic final round.

But US PGA Tour star Kim emerged from the pack and was one clear of An heading down the last after his fellow Korean had lipped out to drop a shot at the 17th.

Both hit superb approaches to eight feet at the par-five 18th. An put the pressure on by draining his birdie before Kim lipped out with the putt which would have given him the win. An took his first victory on the DP World Tour since lifting the 2015 PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"It's great, I've had a great season obviously, it's been too long (to win) on the main Tour," the 33-year-old An said.

"All I tried to do is show some great golf in front of the home fans, it's been a while since I've played in front of them.

"It feels amazing, it's a bit of a shame that Tom had a bit of a mess there, but it's been a great tournament for me, I've really enjoyed it.

"I just got a little bit lucky to be a winner out there today I think." (AFP)